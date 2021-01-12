SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Celtics-Magic Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Author:
Publish date:

The Celtics-Magic game scheduled for Wednesday night will be postponed, the NBA announced.

"Because of testing and contract testing with the Celtics, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tomorrow's game against Orlando," the release said.

This is now the fifth game to be postponed due to COVID-19 in the NBA this season. The Celtics have accounted for three of them. This is also their third cancellation in a row. 

The Celtics' first game was canceled Sunday when the Heat didn't have enough players because of COVID-19 protocols. 

Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls and Wednesday's game against the Magic are a result of the Celtics not having enough eligible players. 

The Magic did not travel to Boston for Wednesday's game, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics are still scheduled to play the Magic Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Boston, but the status of that game remains unknown.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jayson Tatum drives against Bradley Beal
Play
NBA

COVID-19 Protocols Postpone Celtics-Magic Game

This is the third postponement in a row for the Celtics

Seahawks enter to empty stadium against Rams
Play
NFL

Playoff Football and the Sound of Silence

The hum of an air conditioner. The rustling of leaves. A quiet whisper. Tracking the decibel levels for Seattle’s quiet playoff exit.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

aaron-rodgers-packers
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers to Guest Host 'Jeopardy!'

Rodgers announced his guest host appearance during an interview on 'The Pat McAfee Show' on Tuesday.

Impact Wrestling's Kiera Hogan makes her entrance
Play
Wrestling

Wrestling Is More Than a Job for Impact’s Kiera Hogan

“Wrestling has inspired me, and I wanted to share that feeling with other people,” Hogan says.

NBA basketballs
Play
NBA

Report: NBA Players Register Second Positive COVID-19 Tests

It is unclear how long immunity lasts

Ken Whisenhunt Gus Bradley
Play
NFL

Raiders Appear to Use Wrong Photo in Coordinator Announcement

Gus Bradley has been hired as the Raiders' defensive coordinator, but the team's initial announcement included a photo of another NFL coach.

Alabama celebrates national title at Hard Rock Stadium
Play
MLB

Citi Field Latest Stadium Announced to Be a COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Stadiums in California, Florida and Arizona have been announced as vaccination sites