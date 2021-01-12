COVID-19 Protocols Postpone Celtics-Magic Game

The Celtics-Magic game scheduled for Wednesday night will be postponed, the NBA announced.

"Because of testing and contract testing with the Celtics, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tomorrow's game against Orlando," the release said.

This is now the fifth game to be postponed due to COVID-19 in the NBA this season. The Celtics have accounted for three of them. This is also their third cancellation in a row.

The Celtics' first game was canceled Sunday when the Heat didn't have enough players because of COVID-19 protocols.

Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls and Wednesday's game against the Magic are a result of the Celtics not having enough eligible players.

The Magic did not travel to Boston for Wednesday's game, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics are still scheduled to play the Magic Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Boston, but the status of that game remains unknown.