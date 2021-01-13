Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Will Not Play in Game Against Knicks

Kyrie Irving Out vs. Knicks as NBA Investigates Possible COVID Protocol Breach

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks due to personal reasons, the team announced.

Irving will miss his fifth game of the season.

Kevin Durant is active for his first back-to-back set since tearing his Achilles.

ESPN's Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Irving was not expected to join Brooklyn's lineup this week amid an NBA investigation. The league plans to "review videos circulating on social media of a maskless Irving at what appears to be a family birthday party," per Andrews and Wojnarowski.

The video in question reportedly shows Irving's attending his sister's birthday, and, if found to be recent, it could serve as evidence of a COVID-19 protocol violation. The NBA's current COVID-19 policy forbids players from attending social gatherings of more than 15 people.

Irving also attended a virtual event for Manhattan District Attorney candidate Tahanie Aboushi on Tuesday evening, according to Andrews.

The Nets tipped off against the Nuggets in Barclays just 30 minutes after the event started.

Irving has not played since Jan. 5. No date has been set for his potential return.

Irving is also expected to also miss Saturday's contest against the Magic as the NBA conducts its investigation.

The Nets currently sit No. 7 in the Eastern Conference at 6–6. They are 2–2 since Irving began his absence.