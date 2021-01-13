Report: Rockets Harden Deal With Nets, 76ers Could Culminate Quickly

A possible deal involving Houston Rockets MVP guard James Harden going to the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers could culminate quickly, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

The Athletic reports that Houston is currently sifting through offers from both of the teams.

Per The Athletic, the Nets have prepared a package that includes all of their four future first-round picks and three future pick swaps. FOX Sports' Nick Wright also reported the Nets are prepared to offer anyone that Houston wants aside from star forward Kevin Durant in exchange for Harden.

According to The Athletic, the Rockets have also explored a possible 76ers package centered on Ben Simmons. However, Philadelphia's head of basketball operations Daryl Morey told The Athletic in mid-December that "[Simmons] is an important part of our future.

The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported that Harden underscored his desire to be traded from the organization after Houston's loss to the Lakers on Jan. 10.

After Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, Harden addressed his current situation in Houston, calling it "crazy."

"I love this city," Harden said. "I literally have done everything that I can. I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed."

The Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers have also previously been reported to be among Harden's preferred destinations, in addition to the Nets and 76ers.

Harden, 31, has two years remaining on his contract, plus a player option for the 2022–23 season. He is averaging 24.8 points and 10.4 assists per game for a Rockets team that has the second-worst record in the Western Conference.