SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Rockets Harden Trade With Nets or 76ers Could Culminate Quickly

Author:
Publish date:

A possible deal involving Houston Rockets MVP guard James Harden going to the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers could culminate quickly, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick. 

The Athletic reports that Houston is currently sifting through offers from both of the teams.

Per The Athletic, the Nets have prepared a package that includes all of their four future first-round picks and three future pick swaps. FOX Sports' Nick Wright also reported the Nets are prepared to offer anyone that Houston wants aside from star forward Kevin Durant in exchange for Harden.

According to The Athletic, the Rockets have also explored a possible 76ers package centered on Ben Simmons. However, Philadelphia's head of basketball operations Daryl Morey told The Athletic in mid-December that "[Simmons] is an important part of our future.

The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported that Harden underscored his desire to be traded from the organization after Houston's loss to the Lakers on Jan. 10.

After Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, Harden addressed his current situation in Houston, calling it "crazy."

"I love this city," Harden said. "I literally have done everything that I can. I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed."

The Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers have also previously been reported to be among Harden's preferred destinations, in addition to the Nets and 76ers.

Harden, 31, has two years remaining on his contract, plus a player option for the 2022–23 season. He is averaging 24.8 points and 10.4 assists per game for a Rockets team that has the second-worst record in the Western Conference. 

YOU MAY LIKE

James Harden Stephen Silas
Play
NBA

Report: Rockets Harden Deal With Nets, 76ers Could Culminate Quickly

A possible deal involving the Rockets sending James Harden to the Nets or 76ers could reportedly culminate quickly.

urban-meyer-chargers
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Chargers Consider Meyer for HC Vacancy

Los Angeles fired former head coach Anthony Lynn in January after four seasons with the franchise.

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

trevor-rogers
Play
MLB

Ready for a 162-Game Season? MLB's Young Pitchers Are Not

After a shortened 2020 season, every MLB team will be challenged trying to manage the workload of young pitchers in 2021.

kyrie-irving-nets-shout
Play
NBA

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Will Not Play in Game Against Knicks

In not playing in Wednesday's game, Irving will miss his fifth game of the season.

kevin-durant-dribbles-up-the-court
Play
NBA

NBPA Cardiologist Opens Up About League’s COVID-19 Concerns

NBPA cardiologist Dr. Matthew Martinez on what concerns he still has about COVID-19 and more.

Fosu-Mensah-Transfer-Man-United-Leverkusen
Play
Soccer

Leverkusen Signs Fosu-Mensah From Man United

Timothy Fosu-Mensah, whose contract with the English team was due to expire at the end of the season, has signed a deal through June 2024.

An NBA basketball sitting on the court
Play
NBA

Wednesday's Hawks-Suns Game Postponed

The NBA said that due to ongoing contact tracing, the Suns do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with Wednesday's game vs. the Hawks.