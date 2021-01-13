Durant Passes Dwyane Wade, Elgin Baylor on Scoring List

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant passed 11-time NBA All-Star Elgin Baylor and 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade on the league's career scoring list Tuesday night in the Nets 122-116 victory against the Denver Nuggets.

With Durant passing Baylor (23,149), Wade (23,165) and Adrian Dantley (23,177), he cracks the top 30 players all time in NBA scoring. Durant needed 21 points to pass Wade on the list.

Currently, Durant sits 28th on the career scoring list with 28 points and counting against the Nuggets. Durant now sits behind Robert Parish (23,334), Charles Barkley (23,757) and Allen Iverson (24,368) at No. 25.

Durant finished the game with a double double performance, scoring 34 points and dishing 13 assists in the Nets' win.