Sports World Reacts to Nets' Reported Trade for James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets are acquiring eight-time All-Star and former league MVP James Harden from the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.  

According to multiple reports, the Rockets will receive Rodions Kurucs and Brooklyn's unprotected first-round picks in 2022, 2024 and 2026 in the deal as well as the right to swap first-round picks with Brooklyn in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027. The Rockets have also acquired Victor Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers and Dante Exum from the Cavaliers.

The Pacers are receiving Caris LeVert and a second-round pick from the Nets while Brookyln center Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince will also reportedly head to Cleveland in Wednesday's blockbuster trade.

Brooklyn is also receiving a 2024 second-round pick from the Cavaliers, according to ESPN.

The anticipated trade sparked intense reaction from around the sports world:

