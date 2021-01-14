Two Friday NBA Games Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

SI.com
Wizards-Pistons and Warriors-Suns Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Friday's games between the Wizards-Pistons and Warriors-Suns have been postponed, the NBA announced. The postponement is a result of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards and Suns. Neither teams met the minimum requirement of eight available players to continue as scheduled.

The report comes just over an hour after the NBA announced that 16 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 6. A total of 497 players were tested. 

The Wizards and Suns played each other on Monday and the Wizards have since had multiple players test positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wednesday's matchup between the Suns and the Hawks was postponed earlier today.

The Wizards (3-8) also had their matchup against the Jazz postponed on Wednesday. The Suns (7-4) are still supposed to play the Pacers on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET in Phoenix while the Wizards' next scheduled matchup is against the Cavaliers on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Washington. 

