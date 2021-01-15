James Harden Says Goodbye to Houston, Rockets Fans on Instagram

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Biggest Winners and Losers of the Harden Trade
The Crossover: Biggest Winners and Losers of the Harden Trade

James Harden to Houston, Rockets Fans: 'This City Has Given Me Everything I Could Ask For'

Author:
Publish date:

James Harden shared an emotional goodbye to Houston and the Rockets organization Friday morning in a post on his Instagram account.

In the post, Harden expressed multiple times that he is “forever indebted” to the city of Houston and the Rockets. 

“This organization, this city has given me everything I could ask for and more,” Harden wrote.

Harden also acknowledged that he “fell short” of his goal of “bringing glory to the city”. The post’s accompanying highlight video closed with “Thank You Houston.”

The post closes the book on Harden’s eight seasons in Houston. He made the All-Star team every season of his career with the Rockets and is second only to Hakeem Olajuwon on the team’s all-time scoring list. The Rockets also made the playoffs in every season of Harden’s career, though they never won the Western Conference.

The blockbuster four-team trade that sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets was officially announced on Thursday. The deal sent Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and several draft picks to the Rockets in exchange for the disgruntled star.

Harden could make his Nets debut as soon as Saturday when the Nets take on the Orlando Magic. 

YOU MAY LIKE

college-basketball
College Basketball

Court Upholds Convictions in College Hoops Scandal

The appeal stemmed from the convictions of James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium
Play
Soccer

Barcelona's Most Important Matters Remain on Hold

The delaying of the club's presidential elections has a domino effect on vital matters, including—but not limited to—Lionel Messi's future.

new-york-jets-hire-robert-saleh-identity
Play
NFL

Saleh Will Give Jets an Identity for the First Time Since Rex Ryan

The pendulum has swung back toward the type of coach the Jets haven’t had in five years, and the result could look like the best of the Rex Ryan years.

James Harden Smile
Play
NBA

James Harden Says Goodbye to Houston, Rockets Fans on Instagram

Harden wrote, "This city has given me everything I could ask for and more.'

Chris-Armas-New-York-Red-Bulls-Fired
Play
Soccer

Toronto FC Hires Armas to Replace Vanney

Armas was most recently coaching the New York Red Bulls and has a history with Michael Bradley and GM Ali Curtis.

trevor-story
Play
MLB

Need a Shortstop? Now Is the Time to Get One

After Francisco Lindor's trade to the Mets, teams shouldn't wait for an elite shortstop to come to them.

dana-white-holloway-kattar
Play
MMA

Dana White on Kattar–Holloway, UFC 257, Khabib Talks and More

UFC president Dana White discusses the upcoming fight cards, plus the future of Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes and more.

charles-barkley
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Threw Out One of the Worst Takes Ever Last Night

Charles Barkley says athletes should get vaccine priority based on taxes.