Kyrie Irving Fined $50,000 for Violating NBA's Health Protocols

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating the league's health and safety protocols.

The fine comes after videos recently circulated on social media of a maskless Irving appearing to attend his sister's indoor birthday party. After the video surfaced online, the Nets said they were "reviewing the circumstances with both Kyrie and the NBA in order to determine compliance with health and safety protocols."

The NBA's health and safety protocols forbid players from attending social gatherings of more than 15 people.

According to the league, Irving will forfeit his salary for any games missed during his five-day quarantine period. He will be allowed to return to team activities on Jan. 16 if he continues to test negative for COVID-19.

This week, Irving missed Tuesday's game against the Nuggets and Wednesday's contest against the Knicks–both of which Brooklyn won. He was previously ruled out on Tuesday while sitting out of the contest due to personal matters. Brooklyn's star guard has not played since Jan. 5, and the timetable for his return was initially unclear.

The NBA has conducted multiple investigations into potential health and safety violations this season. Newly-acquired Nets guard James Harden was fined $50,000 in December after being spotted maskless at a Houston Christmas party. Harden was forced to register four negative COVID-19 tests before returning to the floor.

The Nets currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference at 7–6. They are 3–2 since Irving began his absence.

Brooklyn is scheduled to host the Magic on Saturday night. As long as he tests negative and clears the league's COVID protocols, Irving will be available and is expected to play.