Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic Suffers Fractured Wrist

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic suffered a fractured right wrist in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers, the team announced. He was ruled out from returning.

The play occurred midway through the third quarter while the Blazers were on defense. Nurkic swiped at Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon as he drove to the rim and appeared to catch his right hand on Brogdon's knee.

Nurkic then attempted to block a shot with his left hand as Myles Turner attempted a dunk, a play that ended with Nurkic falling to the ground and bracing himself with his right hand.

Nurkic appeared in just eight regular season games last year after recovering from a broken tibia and fibula suffered in March 2019. He averaged 17.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game when the NBA resumed its 2019-20 season in the Orlando bubble, then averaged 14.2 points and 10.4 rebounds in the playoffs.

Through 11 games prior to Thursday, Nurkic was averaging 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.