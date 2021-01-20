Durant, Harden and Irving to Start Together Wednesday Against Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant will start together for the Brooklyn Nets for the first time against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening, the team announced.

Irving, who has not played since Jan. 5 due to personal reasons and for violating the league's health and safety protocols, told reporters on Tuesday that he was "happy to be back. Happy to be around these guys. Addressed the team, addressed everybody that needed to be addressed ... It's time to move on. Happy to be back."

On Jan. 15, the NBA fined Irving $50,000 for attending a private indoor party during his absence.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said in a news conference that he is excited about the opportunity to see the trio play and start in Wednesday's game.

"I am not in a rush to make it work," Nash said. "I am not going to say 'Oh no,' if it doesn't work tonight. We will try to figure out how dynamic and versatile they can be."

Last week, the Nets acquired Harden, the 2017-18 MVP, in a deal with the Houston Rockets. In Irving's absence, Harden became the first player in league history to record 30-plus points and 10-plus assists in his first two games with a team.

In Harden's first game against the Magic, he recorded a triple-double of 32 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds, becoming the first player ever to do so while debuting for a team. Harden and Durant have combined for 138 points in their first two games, the second-highest total by a duo in their first two games with a franchise. Wilt Chamberlain (139) and York Larese (12) lead the list with 151 on the 1961 Warriors.

Harden has appeared in 10 games this season. He is averaging 33 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds per contest. Irving has played in seven games, averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

The Nets have won both games in which Harden has appeared. The team sits at 9-6 for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff for Nets-Cavaliers game is set for 7 p.m. ET.