NBA Issues Rules to Forbid Hugs, Handshakes

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NBA Announces Rules to Forbid Hugs, Handshakes With Midcourt Security

Author:
Publish date:

The NBA announced Wednesday that it will move team security into the midcourt area to forbid hugs and handshakes, according to a league memo.

The memo requires teams to remain on their half of the court in pregame and halftime warm-ups. It also limits physical contact exclusively to elbow or fist bumps. High-fives, hugs and handshakes, as well as extended postgame conversations, are prohibited.

This move comes as coronavirus infections continue to rise across the country. The league announced a wave of new regulations for players and staffers to lessen the possibility of on-court transmissions.

While the league has incorporated new safety measures, several players still have had physical contact with other players following the conclusion of games, which led to the NBA issuing the memo.

The league postponed its 16th regular-season game—the Memphis Grizzlies at the Portland Trail Blazers—on Wednesday due to ongoing contact tracing within the Grizzlies' team.

All but nine NBA teams—the Nets, Knicks, Raptors, Bucks, Spurs, Lakers, Clippers and Kings—had to postpone at least one game because of the virus over the first month of the season.

Eleven new NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus out of 502 tested since Jan. 13, the league announced.

YOU MAY LIKE

Real-Madrid-Out-Copa-Del-Rey
Play
Soccer

10-Man, 3rd-Tier Alcoyano Dumps Real Madrid Out of Copa

Real Madrid's misery in the competition continues, as the giant exits in the third round.

Paul-Pogba-Man-United-Fulham
Play
Soccer

Pogba's Latest Goal Brings Man United Back Atop EPL

Paul Pogba's sensational strike capped a come-from-behind effort vs. Fulham and puts United, provisionally, in the driver's seat.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Ronaldo-McKennie-Super-Cup
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Fires Juventus to Italian Super Cup Title

Cristiano Ronaldo scored, and Alvaro Morata doubled the lead on the last kick of the game in a 2-0 win over Napoli.

NBA basketballs
Play
NBA

NBA Issues Rules to Forbid Hugs, Handshakes

The league announced a wave of new regulations for players and staffers to lessen the possibility of on-court transmissions.

bauer
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Monitoring Market for Trevor Bauer

Bauer won the NL Cy Young award last season, finishing the year with a 1.73 ERA.

Michael Brantley
Play
MLB

Report: Astros Signing All-Star OF Michael Brantley

Michael Brantley was reportedly linked to the Blue Jays before returning to Houston.

odell-beckham-jr-saquon-barkley
NFL

Barkley, Beckham Plan to Rehab ACL Tears Together

Barkley: "I think we both need just being there. We're really good friends. Competing with each other and pushing each other will also be good, too."