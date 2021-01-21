Pistons Rookie Killian Hayes to Rehab Hip Injury for at Least Eight Weeks

The Pistons announced on Wednesday that Killian Hayes's right hip injury originated from a subluxation, which will be treated with rest and rehabilitation.

The rookie will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. Hayes, the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, sustained the injury on a drive to the basket in the team's loss to Milwaukee at the beginning of the month.

It was reported on Jan. 6 that Hayes suffered a torn labrum in his right hip, resulting in him being ruled out indefinitely. Assuming that he stays true to the eight-week timetable and is cleared after two months, Hayes will return a couple weeks after the second half of the NBA schedule, which begins on Mar. 11.

Hayes had started all seven games he played for the Pistons, averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 assists on 27.7% shooting. The 19-year-old's points and minutes per game (21.1) ranked last among all starting point guards this season.

"It's tough, especially for a young kid to play seven games and be injured," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said on Jan. 6. "He's coming into the league just figuring it out, but he has to use that as a positive. Study film, sit down with the coaches, watch practice, sit during timeouts with the coaches and really be a student of the game, of the NBA game, and use this as a positive time to learn, to observe and really get as much as he can mentally while he's rehabbing and trying to come back."

Hayes, 19, grew up in France and played professionally in Germany before he was drafted by the Pistons in November.