LeBron Tallies 46 Points, Buries Cavs With Late Jumper

LeBron James made the most of a trip home to Cleveland on Monday night, tallying 46 points in a 115-108 win over the Cavaliers.

Monday's contest didn't mark James's first game in Cleveland since signing with the Lakers in July 2018. He tallied 32 points in a win over the Cavaliers in November 2018, but the victory two seasons ago didn't feature anywhere near the fireworks of Monday night.

James needed just 26 shots to tally 46 points, making his final five shots. He drilled a three from the logo with less than five minutes remaining, and in the final minute, James banged home his most impressive jumper of the evening.

James and the Lakers continue to cruise in 2020–21 as they defend the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Los Angeles currently sits atop the Western Conference at 14–4, with James averaging 23.9 points and 7.5 assists per game entering Monday night. As rosters around the league have been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles has been relatively unscathed. As currently constituted, it's hard to see any team keeping pace with the defending champions.