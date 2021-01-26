Pacers' Caris LeVert Has Successful Surgery on Kidney

Pacers guard Caris LeVert underwent successful surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma on his left kidney on Monday, the team announced. He is expected to make a full recovery and no further treatment is needed.

LeVert was part of a blockbuster multiple-team trade that not only sent Rockets star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets but landed LeVert with the Pacers. As part of the deal, LeVert underwent a physical examination with his new team which is how the 26-year-old learned of the concerning news.

An MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney so LeVert has been left out of action indefinitely. The monster trade and impromptu physical exam may have saved LeVert's life.

"On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance," LeVert said in a statement after the exam. "We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible."

LeVert's surgery was performed by Dr. Jason Sprunger at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis and he will be out indefinitely, according to the team.