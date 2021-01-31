Report: Nets to Sign Veteran Guard Iman Shumpert

In need of players to fill vacant roster spots following the James Harden trade, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly signing veteran wing Iman Shumpert, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Shumpert, 30, played 13 games for the Nets last season, averaging 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He'll join a guard group that includes Harden, Joe Harris, Landry Shamet, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Bruce Brown.

Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports

Shumpert has played for five teams during his 10-year career, most notably spending parts of four seasons each with the Knicks and Cavaliers. He won a championship with Cleveland in 2016, appearing in all 21 postseason games while shooting 38.2% on three-point attempts in 17.5 minutes per game. He's a 33.8% career shooter from three-point range and has a reputation as a strong perimeter defender.

After dropping two straight games to the Cavaliers, the Nets have won four in a row and will play the Wizards next on the road on Sunday.