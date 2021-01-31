Warriors' Klay Thompson Updates Rehab Progress, Stars as TV Analyst

Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson, who tore his Achilles in November and is missing his second consecutive season, provided an update on his rehab Saturday night while appearing on NBC Bay Area's telecast of the Warriors-Pistons game.

"I'm living good," Thompson told NBC Bay Area during the game. "To be back in the building that I'm so eagerly awaiting to play in. Just a little bored at times. Stuff's slow with trying to let my Achilles heal and get to the next stage, which is mobility work, but I'm feeling good. I'm happy to be with my teammates, obviously.

"Unfortunately, I'm not playing. It kills me every day, but I plan on playing for a long time, and I don't want to have any mishaps come this rehab."

Thompson, 30, missed all of the 2020 season after suffering a left ACL tear during the 2019 NBA finals vs. the Toronto Raptors. Last June, he was fully cleared to train without restriction, nearly one year after he suffered the ACL injury.

Thompson has appeared at multiple Warriors home games. Saturday's 118-91 victory over the Pistons, though, marked the first time he had appeared on the team's TV broadcast.

Throughout the game, much as he did at one point last season, Thompson spent time as a game analyst, breaking down various points in the action.

In the game's waning seconds, Thompson returned to the broadcast to conduct the postgame interview with teammate Stephen Curry. But, seeing as he was perched just rows from the bench, Thompson also commented on a post-game dust-up involving Pistons wing Rodney McGruder.

His postgame interview with Curry then got into a number of hard-hitting topics including, how it felt to take a basketball to the head and who was the better broadcaster, Klay's dad Mychal Thompson or Stephen's father Dell Curry.