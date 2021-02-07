SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Pistons Trade Derrick Rose to Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr., Draft Picks

Author:
Publish date:
derrick-rose-knicks-pistons

The Knicks are expected to acquire point guard Derrick Rose in a trade with the Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III.

New York will send point guard Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation to Detroit, per Charania and Edwards.

Rose, 32, is in his 12th NBA season. The 2010–11 MVP is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists per game this year, though his playing time has dwindled of late. Rose has been inactive in five of Detroit's last eight contests.

Sunday's deal will bring Rose to New York for a second time after he played 64 games with the Knicks in 2016–17. Rose will also be reunited with former head coach Tom Thibodeau, who guided Rose and the Bulls to seven straight playoff appearances from 2008-15. Chicago tallied three 50-win seasons with Rose and Thibodeau, though it never advanced to the Finals. The Bulls fired Thibodeau in 2015, after which he coached the Timberwolves for three years.

In Thibodeau's first season coaching New York, the Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They currently sit No. 7 in the Eastern Conference at 11–13, sporting the NBA's No. 6 defensive rating. They have not reached the playoffs since 2013.

Rose is a three-time All-Star. He won Rookie of the Year in 2008–09, earning an All-NBA selection in 2010–11.

YOU MAY LIKE

derrick-rose-knicks-pistons
NBA

Report: Knicks Acquire Derrick Rose in Trade With Pistons

Detroit will reportedly receive Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation in the deal.

larry-nance-jr-cavaliers
NBA

Larry Nance Jr. Out 6 Weeks With Fractured Finger

Nance injured his finger during Saturday's loss to the Bucks.

albert-almora-cubs
MLB

Report: Mets Agree to Deal With CF Albert Almora Jr.

Almora is a career .271 hitter, though he posted a career-low .465 OPS in 2020.

puppy-bowl-2021
NFL

How to Watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl

Puppy Bowl XVII will air at 1 p.m. ET, five hours before Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady square off in Super Bowl LV.

patrick-mahomes-chiefs
NFL

Report: Mahomes to Have Toe Surgery After Super Bowl LV

Mahomes has battled a turf toe injury throughout the postseason.

Gignac-Tigres-Club-World-Cup
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Tigres, Club World Cup Semis

The CONMEBOL and Concacaf champions battle for a place in the final in Qatar on Sunday, Feb. 7.

sam-darnold-jets
NFL

Report: Jets Contacted Regarding Potential Darnold Trade

Another member of the quarterback carousel could be on the move in the coming weeks.

Liverpool-Tottenham-Salah-Firmino-Mane
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Liverpool will take on Manchester City in a key Premier League matchup this weekend.