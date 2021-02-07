Report: Knicks Acquire Derrick Rose in Trade With Pistons

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are expected to acquire point guard Derrick Rose in a trade with the Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III.

New York will send point guard Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation to Detroit, per Charania and Edwards.

Rose, 32, is in his 12th NBA season. The 2010–11 MVP is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists per game this year, though his playing time has dwindled of late. Rose has been inactive in five of Detroit's last eight contests.

Sunday's deal will bring Rose to New York for a second time after he played 64 games with the Knicks in 2016–17. Rose will also be reunited with former head coach Tom Thibodeau, who guided Rose and the Bulls to seven straight playoff appearances from 2008-15. Chicago tallied three 50-win seasons with Rose and Thibodeau, though it never advanced to the Finals. The Bulls fired Thibodeau in 2015, after which he coached the Timberwolves for three years.

In Thibodeau's first season coaching New York, the Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They currently sit No. 7 in the Eastern Conference at 11–13, sporting the NBA's No. 6 defensive rating. They have not reached the playoffs since 2013.

Rose is a three-time All-Star. He won Rookie of the Year in 2008–09, earning an All-NBA selection in 2010–11.