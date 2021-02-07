Jokić Scores Career-High 50 Points in Loss to Kings

Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić added to his already impressive season with a career-high 50 points in a 119–114 loss against the Kings.

The showcase started with a 22-point first quarter—the most he has ever scored in a quarter—and Jokić never took his foot off the gas.

Jokić had 12 assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and was 20-for-33 from the field in his 41 minutes of action. The next leading scorer for Denver was Paul Milsap with just 14 points. Jokić is the first Nuggets player since Carmelo Anthony to have 50 points in a game.

Sacramento had a much more balanced attack, however. Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 28 points, De'Aaron Fox had 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton finished with 23 points in the win.

Jokić has been having a career-year and would certainly be an MVP frontrunner if it weren't for Denver's 12-10 record. The Serbian center is flirting with a triple-double as an average and is putting up 26.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 8.4 assists a game.

The Nuggets will have to try and bounce back against the 14-8 Bucks on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET in Denver and the Kings will face the 17-7 Clippers Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Staples Center.