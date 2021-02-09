NBA Trades We Want to See Happen

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the rumor cycle is about to pick up in a major way.

James Harden was the first big star to move this season as the Rockets traded the superstar to the Nets in a multiteam blockbuster.

Bradley Beal’s name has been thrown around, but the Wizards star reportedly wants to remain in Washington and has not indicated a preference to be traded.

So which stars will be on the move? The Crossover staff explores some deals that should happen.

David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

Chris Mannix

JJ Redick to Boston for a lottery-protected first-round pick

Is a first-round pick too much to give up for a 36-year-old two guard who has struggled with his shot? Maybe, but Boston badly needs experienced bench help and Redick comes with 110 postseason games on his résumé. The Celtics are a natural trading partner: Boston has a $28.5 million trade exception, enabling them to absorb Redick’s $13 million salary without shipping a contract back. And with Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin hoarding first round picks, the Celtics can offer another, and do it comfortably in the fact that it will likely land in the mid-20s. Redick’s shooting woes have been bizarre, but he has started to come around recently and a change of scenery to a contender could kick-start him. It’s a calculated risk for Boston, which shouldn’t rely on an inexperienced second unit in the playoffs.

Howard Beck

Bradley Beal to the Nuggets for Gary Harris, PJ Dozier, RJ Hampton and a ton of first-round picks

I know, the Wizards don’t want to trade Beal (yet). I know, Beal hasn’t asked out (yet). I know, the Wizards should demand Michael Porter Jr., and nothing less. But . . .

If Beal finally decides it’s time to leave D.C., the Nuggets should go all in. They control all of their first-round picks, so they could make a Brooklyn-esque type of offer: four firsts and four first-round swaps. Would that be enough to satisfy the rebuilding Wizards? Perhaps. Of course, they would prefer a blue-chipper (like MPJ), but how many teams have one they’re willing to trade? How many Beal suitors could (or would) top the Nuggets’ potential draft package? (The above trade satisfies CBA requirements, but there are plenty of other configurations that don’t involve Porter.)

For the Nuggets, Beal is absolutely worth the investment. He’s an elite shooter, a skilled playmaker and a savvy ballhandler who could slot in nicely between Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić, giving the Nuggets one of the most potent scoring trios in the NBA. They’d have the firepower to take on the Lakers and Clippers right now. If Porter develops into a star soon, all the better.

Michael Pina

Celtics send their unprotected first-round pick in 2021 to the Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr.

Boston absorbs Hardaway Jr.’s expiring $18.9 million contract into the $28.5 million trade exception they created in last offseason’s sign-and-trade with Gordon Hayward.

Hardaway Jr. was the third-leading scorer on the best offense in NBA history last season. But with Dallas currently 9–14 and far from guaranteed to even make the playoffs, it makes sense for them to grab a draft pick (the trade chip they need) and prepare for a significant summer—their last to spend big money on free agents before Luka Dončić gets his max extension.

Despite making 39.1% of 8.0 three-point attempts per game this season, Hardaway Jr. was moved to the bench last week. The Celtics could use that outside shooting to space the floor for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker. It's an ideal role for THJ, a skilled offensive weapon who should embrace the chance to up his value in Boston before he hits the open market.

Michael Shapiro

Raptors ship Kyle Lowry to the Clippers

Lowry could potentially be on the move before the March 25 trade deadline, and a number of contenders could certainly use the services of the 2019 champion. But one team in particular stands out as the most intriguing Lowry destination. The Clippers currently sit No. 3 in the Western Conference, and despite an MVP-level campaign from Kawhi Leonard, their lack of quality point guard play stands as a real impediment to their championship aspirations. Is finding a sufficient return for Toronto difficult? Sure. But injecting Lowry into a potential Battle of Los Angeles would be downright thrilling. If the Clippers could pull off such a deal, they could be considered the favorites in the Western Conference.

Robin Lundberg

Bulls trade Zach LaVine to the Pelicans for Lonzo Ball and two first-round picks

I'm going to focus on two players I've seen trade rumors about who I believe might make sense being swapped for one another, Lonzo Ball and Zach Lavine. Sending Ball to Chicago along with salary (JJ Redick or Josh Hart and another small piece) in addition to a couple first round picks (and maybe even more draft compensation) would give Ball another fresh start and the Bulls a chance to evaluate him with their youth and draft selections to add to it.

Meanwhile, Lavine would provide the Pelicans with some scoring and shooting punch that they really need and would give them a complement to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram as a top three. If I'm Chicago I don't think I'd actually deal Lavine but that would at least be reasonable return and given the question was a trade I'd want to see, well, Lavine alongside Zion and Ingram certainly qualifies.

Ben Pickman

Bucks Acquire P.J. Tucker for D.J. Wilson, Torrey Craig and future second-round picks.

With James Harden now on the Brooklyn Nets, P.J. Tucker has long been speculated as the next Rockets player to be on the move. Tucker is set to be a free-agent this offseason and there have multiple reports in recent weeks of rival teams reaching out to Houston about his availability. While his numbers this season are slightly diminished from years past—Tucker is averaging just 4.7 points and 4.6 rebounds on 33% shooting from three—the undersized power forward still has the ability to impact a top-tier team.

The Bucks currently sit at just 16-8 and appear to be very much in a battle with the 76ers, Nets and Celtics for the top seed in the conference. Milwaukee’s starting lineup has played just 25% of the team’s minutes, 20th most in the league, but has been effective when deployed. Nevertheless, adding a player of Tucker’s pedigree—especially for the cost of Wilson, Craig (who is eligible to be dealt after Feb. 20) and some future seconds—would only help a Bucks team looking to win its first championship since 1971.