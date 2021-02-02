Report: Wizards' Bradley Beal Has Not Indicated Desire to Be Traded

Despite Washington's 4-12 start to the 2020-21 NBA season, Wizards star Bradley Beal wants to remain in Washington and has not indicated a preference to be traded, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz and Shams Charania.

According to The Athletic, Beal is also privately frustrated by the constant portrayal of his situation and the speculation surrounding a potential deal.

Beal, 27, leads the NBA in scoring at 34.9 points per game and is a prime candidate to make his third All-Star team. According to ESPN, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association are progressing toward an agreement for an All-Star Game on March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In October 2019, Beal and the Wizards agreed to a two-year extension worth $72 million. The extension is set to begin next season and includes a player option for 2022-23.

"This was probably going to be the most important decision that Brad was going to make in his career, and we wanted to give [owner Ted Leonsis] and [general manager Tommy Sheppard] every opportunity to present their vision for the franchise," Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN at the time. "And they've genuinely done a wonderful job of getting Brad excited about the future and how they plan to build the Wizards team around him."

Sheppard has on numerous occasions publicly expressed that he views Beal as a cornerstone of the Wizards' franchise.

This offseason, Washington traded former No. 1 overall pick and All-Star guard John Wall to the Houston Rockets in exchange for former league MVP Russell Westbrook, looking to bolster the Wizards' roster. Westbrook and Beal have played more than 250 minutes together, the most of any active Washington pairing, but have a -4.9 net-rating when on the floor together.

The Wizards are just 2-9 with Westbrook in the lineup.

The Wizards were also heavily impacted by COVID-19 issues and went two weeks without playing a game.

Washington is set to host Portland on Tuesday night.