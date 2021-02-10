Mavericks No Longer Playing National Anthem Before Games

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Some Pleasant Surprises So Far This Season
The Crossover: Some Pleasant Surprises So Far This Season

Dallas Mavericks No Longer Playing National Anthem Before Home Games

Author:
Publish date:

Mark Cuban decided before the start of the NBA season that the national anthem would not be played before Dallas Mavericks games, according to The Athletic. 

So far, it has not been played before the franchise's 13 preseason and regular season home games.  

This is believed to be the first instance of a professional team getting rid of the U.S. national anthem from the pre-game, according to The Athletic. Major League Soccer did not play the anthem during a tournament in 2020 in Orlando that did not have fans present, but teams have since started playing it prior to their home games.

The franchise did not publicize this move, and even some team employees told The Athletic that they discovered the change on their own. Cuban and the Mavericks declined to comment to the media organization. 

An NBA spokesperson, however, told The Athletic on Tuesday that “under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.” 

The league rulebook does technically require players to stand during the anthem; however, it has not been enforced in recent years. Many professional and amateur athletes have chosen to kneel during the anthem as a form of protest against racial and social injustice and in support of Black Lives Matter. 

Cuban supported his players when they kneeled during the national anthem in Orlando last season, saying to ESPN in July, "If they were taking a knee, and they were being respectful, I’d be proud of them. Hopefully, I’d join them.”

The owner then tweeted two days later, “The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don’t play the National Anthem every day before you start work.”

YOU MAY LIKE

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Washington-Football-Team-Helmet
NFL

Report: WFT Pauses Cheerleading Program Amid Assault Probe

Cheerleading director Jamilla Keene has been removed from her position, according to WUSA's Darren Haynes.

Feb 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center.
Play
NBA

Mavericks No Longer Playing National Anthem Before Games

This is believed to be the first instance of a professional team getting rid of the U.S. national anthem from the pre-game.

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid talks to his players during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Play
NFL

Chiefs Suspend Britt Reid Amid Crash Investigation

Britt Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was placed on administrative leave following a car accident that left a child critically injured.

Patrick Mahomes throws an acrobatic incomplete pass in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Bucs WR Godwin: Patrick Mahomes Is a 'Magician'

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may have lost this year's Super Bowl, but the young quarterback found fans in the Bucs' receivers group.

Three footballs on a field
Media

Yahoo NFL Writer Terez Paylor Dies at 37

Paylor was an NFL writer with Yahoo Sports and formerly covered the Chiefs for the Kansas City Star.

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates in the closing seconds of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Bucs Will Celebrate Super Bowl Win With Boat Parade

In addition to the boat parade on Wednesday, Devion White received the green light to take his horse for a celebratory ride in the stadium.

mlb baseball logo
Play
MLB

MLB Updates Harassment Policy After Misconduct Accounts

Major League Baseball has updated its code of conduct about harassment and discrimination.