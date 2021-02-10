Lawsuit Filed Against Raptors President Masai Ujiri Dropped

Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

The lawsuit filed against Raptors president Masai Ujiri by Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Alan Strickland in 2020 over an incident at the 2019 NBA Finals has been dropped.

Lawyers for Strickland and his wife, Kelly, filed for dismissal Wednesday in a California district court.

Moments after the Raptors captured their first NBA title in Game 6, Ujiri attempted to rush onto the court at Oracle Arena to join the team's celebration. However, he and Strickland got into an altercation when the officer attempted to stop Ujiri from reaching the court. Strickland claimed Ujiri didn't show him the proper credentials needed to access the court.

Last February, Strickland filed the federal lawsuit against Ujiri, alleging Toronto's executive shoved him following the team's win.

In the lawsuit, Strickland claimed Ujiri pushed him in the face and chest, causing him to fall "backwards several feet." Strickland said he fell so hard that he suffered physical injuries to his head, jaw, chin and teeth. The deputy was seeking general damages in excess of $75,000.

Video released in August 2020 shed light on the incident, appearing to show Strickland shoving Ujiri in the chest twice as Ujiri tries to join his team. The video also showed Ujiri had his credentials out. Prior to the release of the video, the public largely had to rely on witness accounts of the incident.

Ujiri later filed a countersuit, alleging unauthorized use of force by Strickland. That complaint has also been dropped.

"Masai has been completely vindicated, as we always knew he would be," Raptors' ownership said in a statement on Wednesday. "We are disappointed that he and his family have had to endure the past 18 months of worry and uncertainty, but for their sake, we are pleased the legal process has come to an end–and especially pleased that the claims made against Masai and [Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment] were dismissed entirely, free of any financial settlement.

"We continue to be deeply troubled by the fact that Masai was put in this position in the first place, and believe he should never have had to defend himself."

No criminal charges were ever filed against Ujiri. The Raptors president previously called the lawsuit "malicious" and refuted Strickland's account of the altercation.