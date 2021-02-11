Beal’s Agent Says Wizards Star Not on Trade Market

Bradley Beal's name has been involved in trade rumors in recent months but he isn't going anywhere before the March 25 trade deadline, per his agent Mark Bartelstein.

"[Beal] doesn’t want to quit on something,” Bartelstein told Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach. "He’s an incredibly loyal guy, and he wants to always feel like he’s done everything he can to help something or someone be successful."

"It’s the way he was raised and what his values are based upon. It’s ingrained in him. It’s what makes him, in my mind, so unique. He’s all about the right things.”

Beal could land Washington a considerable return package if he is dealt before the deadline.

The Florida product leads the NBA with 33.3 points per game in 2020–21, shooting 47 percent from the field and 34 percent from three. But Beal's brilliance hasn't led to team success.

Washington enters Thursday night just barely out of the Eastern Conference cellar, sitting at 6–16. Beal has voiced his frustration in spurts throughout the year, though that doesn't mean he wants his way out of Washington, per Bartelstein.

“It’s the team that drafted him, the team that’s invested in him, and he desperately wants to make them a championship contender,” Bartelstein said. "He wants to make it happen. That’s the way he is. He’s not looking for the easy way out. He challenges himself. The evolution of his game speaks volumes about how committed he is and how hard he works.”

Beal has two years left on his contract with Washington. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021–22 season