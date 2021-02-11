SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Is Bradley Beal Going to Be On a New Team Soon?
The Crossover: Is Bradley Beal Going to Be On a New Team Soon?

Bradley Beal’s Agent Says Wizards Guard Not on Trade Market

Author:
Publish date:

Bradley Beal's name has been involved in trade rumors in recent months but he isn't going anywhere before the March 25 trade deadline, per his agent Mark Bartelstein.

"[Beal] doesn’t want to quit on something,” Bartelstein told Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach. "He’s an incredibly loyal guy, and he wants to always feel like he’s done everything he can to help something or someone be successful."

"It’s the way he was raised and what his values are based upon. It’s ingrained in him. It’s what makes him, in my mind, so unique. He’s all about the right things.”

Beal could land Washington a considerable return package if he is dealt before the deadline. 

The Florida product leads the NBA with 33.3 points per game in 2020–21, shooting 47 percent from the field and 34 percent from three. But Beal's brilliance hasn't led to team success. 

Washington enters Thursday night just barely out of the Eastern Conference cellar, sitting at 6–16. Beal has voiced his frustration in spurts throughout the year, though that doesn't mean he wants his way out of Washington, per Bartelstein.

“It’s the team that drafted him, the team that’s invested in him, and he desperately wants to make them a championship contender,” Bartelstein said. "He wants to make it happen. That’s the way he is. He’s not looking for the easy way out. He challenges himself. The evolution of his game speaks volumes about how committed he is and how hard he works.”

Beal has two years left on his contract with Washington. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021–22 season

YOU MAY LIKE

bradley-beal-washington-wizards
Play
NBA

Beal’s Agent Says Wizards Star Not on Trade Market

One of the most intriguing names ahead of the trade deadline appears to be staying in Washington.

Rams Cam Akers
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's 2021 Fantasy Man-Crush List

Michael Fabiano is celebrating Valentine's Day by shooting Cupid's arrows at these soon-to-be fantasy studs for the 2021 season.

Tuanzebe-Manchester-United
Play
Soccer

English Soccer Leaders Demand Social Media Titans Act vs. Racist Abuse

There has been growing outrage that players from the Premier League to the Women’s Super League have been targeted with abuse.

Robert-Lewandowski-Bayern-Munich-Bundesliga-Challengers
Play
Soccer

How to Watch the FIFA Club World Cup Final

Bayern Munich and Tigres UANL meet in Qatar for the right to lift the Club World Cup trophy.

Tom Brady, Ryan Griffin and Cameron Brate celebrate
Play
NFL

Brate: 'I Would've Had to Retire' If I Dropped Brady's Trophy Toss

The most crucial catch of Cameron Brate's career came at the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade.

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White using the sideline phone during Super Bowl LV
Play
Extra Mustard

Devin White Takes Horseback Victory Lap After Bucs’ Parade

Country dude Devin White saddled up at Raymond James Stadium and trotted around the field.

karl-anthony-towns-mother-passes-away
Play
NBA

KAT Says He Feels Guilty for Receiving COVID-19 Treatment

Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the court on Wednesday night after missing nearly a month following his diagnosis.

tom-brady-lombardi-trophy
Play
NFL

Brady Completes Lombardi Trophy Pass at Bucs' Boat Parade

Brady's most clutch throw of the week actually came during the Bucs' championship parade on Wednesday.