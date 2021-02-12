NBA Rumors: Beal Not Expected to Be Traded This Season

SI.com
Should Bradley Beal Be Applauded for Loyalty to Wizards?
Wizards guard Bradley Beal is not expected to be made available for a trade before this season's deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Beal's name has been floated in trade rumors following his hot start to the season. Despite Washington's 6–16 record, Beal leads the NBA in points per game (32.8) on 46.8% shooting while averaging 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The two-time All-Star's agent said Beal remains committed to the Wizards.

"[Beal] doesn’t want to quit on something,” Mark Bartelstein told Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach. "He’s an incredibly loyal guy, and he wants to always feel like he’s done everything he can to help something or someone be successful."

Beal, 27, is signed with the Wizards through the 2021–22 season. He agreed to a two-year max extension in October 2019 and has a player option for 2022–23. 

Other players who are not expected to be available in the trade market include the Bulls' Zach LaVine and the Magic's Aaron Gordon, according to Amick

The NBA trade deadline is March 25.

  • The Hawks have "shown a willingness" to listen to offers for forward John Collins. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)
  • Kevin Durant is a "full go" to play against the Warriors on Saturday after missing three games due to COVID-19 protocols, per Nets coach Steve Nash
