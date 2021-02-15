Report: Blake Griffin to Sit as Pistons Weigh Future Options

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to hold All-Star forward Blake Griffin out of the lineup as the team weighs its future options for the forward, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to ESPN, the Pistons are pursuing trade scenarios involving Griffin. Talks on a contract buyout could also come into play.

"After extensive conversation with Blake's representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties," Weaver told ESPN on Monday. "We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved."

"I am grateful to the Pistons for understanding what I want to accomplish in my career and for working together on the best path forward," Griffin told ESPN in a statement.

Griffin arrived in Detroit in January of 2018 after spending the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers. Griffin represented the Pistons in the All-Star game in 2019, his first full season with the team, and averaged 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game that season.

Griffin, 31, has played in 20 games this season and is averaging a career-low 12.3 points per game. He's owed a remaining $36.6 million this season, and $39 million in 2021-2022.

Detroit is in the midst of a rebuild with the roster featuring three 2020 first-round picks and 10 players, including two-way players in their fourth NBA season or less.

The Pistons are currently 8-19 on the season and 14th in the Eastern Conference.

On Monday the NBA announced that their game previously scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, against the Spurs was postponed following a positive test within the Spurs and subsequent contact tracing.