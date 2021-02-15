Ujiri Says Fight For Equality 'Isn't A Legal One'

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Where Would You Rank Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, and Stephen Curry on List of Best Guards Under 6'4?
Where Would You Rank Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, and Stephen Curry on List of Best Guards Under 6'4?

Masai Ujiri After Lawsuit Dropped: 'I Have Decided My Fight Isn't a Legal One'

Author:
Publish date:

Raptors president Masai Ujiri released a statement on Instagram for the first time since the 2019 lawsuit stemming from a scuffle with a law enforcement officer was dropped on Wednesday. 

Ujiri thanked the NBA, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment as well as team owner Larry Tanenbaum for their support. 

"I have decided my fight isn't a legal one," Ujiri said in the Instagram post. "Now the challenge is this: What can we do to stop another man or woman from finding themselves in front of a judge or behind bars because they committed no crime other than being Black? That is the work that each of us must commit to, every day." 

The altercation occurred when Ujiri attempted to join the Raptors on the court after they won their first NBA championship in Oracle Arena against the Warriors. The law enforcement officer, Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland, claimed that Ujiri didn't provide the proper credentials and led to a shoving match where the team president hit him “in the face and chest with both fists,” according to the Associated Press.

Strickland claimed he suffered “physical, mental, emotional, and economic injuries,” from the incident in the lawsuit seeking $75,000 in damages. 

In August, Ujiri's lawyers countersued using the footage from the altercation and believed the video completely vindicated him. Ujiri ultimately dropped his lawsuit on Wednesday. He alleged that that Strickland used excessive force and the altercation would not have happened if he was not Black.

MLSE released a statement expressing its disappointment in the entire ordeal.

"We continue to be deeply troubled by the fact that Masai was put in this position in the first place, and believe he should never have had to defend himself," the company said. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Masai Ujiri accepting his 2019 championship ring
Play
NBA

Ujiri Says Fight For Equality 'Isn't A Legal One'

Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland and Ujiri both dropped lawsuits against each other on Wednesday

LeBron James looks for a teammate
Play
NBA

LeBron Almost Tried Out for Cowboys and Seahawks in 2011

James contemplated a possible career change during the NBA lockout in 2011.

Bobby Lashley poses with the United States championship
Play
Wrestling

At 44, Bobby Lashley Still Eyes Elusive WWE Championship

A world title match at “WrestleMania” against Drew McIntyre would be the perfect capper to Bobby Lashley’s career year.

Blake Griffin
Play
NBA

Report: Blake Griffin to Sit as Pistons Weigh Future Options

The Pistons are pursuing trade scenarios involving Griffin and talks on a contract buyout could also come into play.

Andre Drummond handles the ball against Jonas Valanciunas
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Won't Play as Cavs Eye Trade

Drummond could be on the move before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline.

Brad Keselowski driving the No. 2 Ford during crash at Daytona 500
Play
NASCAR

Keselowski on Crash: 'I Can't Drive Everybody Else's Car'

Keselowski tried passing his teammate on the last lap of the Daytona 500 when he crashed and burned

Drake, Indiana and Missouri are all among teams difficult to seed
Play
College Basketball

Forde Minutes: Seeding Dilemmas, Mid-Major Bid-Chasers

Plus, the power of playing fast, five questions with Chris Holtmann, the rise of HookeyBall and more.

Jurgen-Klopp-Liverpool-Defiant
Play
Soccer

Klopp Defiant Amid Speculation, Liverpool's Struggles

The Liverpool manager conceded the Premier League title but maintains his commitment to the club during a tough spell.