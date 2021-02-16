Russell to Undergo Knee Surgery, Out Four to Six Weeks

SI.com
D'Angelo Russell to Undergo Knee Surgery, Will Miss Four to Six Weeks

Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee, the team announced. Russell is expected to miss four to six weeks.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the surgery.

Russell has missed the last three games due to "leg soreness," according to the team. Coach Ryan Saunders attributed the missed games and injuries to "heavy minutes."

In his 20 games played this season, Russell has averaged 29 minutes a game. There was no mention of a specific injury Russell was dealing with until this point. 

Russell has made the most of his time on the court, though. Despite his low minutes and seven missed games, Russell is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals a game. He's also shooting 39.9% from behind the arc. 

The Timberwolves (7-20) will miss Russell tonight when they host the defending champion Lakers (21-7). The Lakers will also be shorthanded with All-Star forward Anthony Davis sidelined due to a calf strain. 

