Jayson Tatum Still Dealing With Effects of COVID-19

The Crossover: Is It Time For The Celtics to Worry About Kemba Walker?
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Still Feeling Effects of COVID-19 After Jan. Diagnosis

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said on Tuesday that he is still experiencing fatigue and shortness of breath after testing positive for COVID-19 in early January. 

“I think it messes with your breathing a little bit,” Tatum said, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “I have experienced some games where, I don’t want to say [I was] struggling to breathe, but, you know, you get fatigued a lot quicker than normal.”

Tatum said his breathing has gotten better since returning to the floor on Jan. 25, though he also noted it is now “easier to get out of breath or tired a lot faster.”

Tatum’s numbers have taken a dip since returning from his COVID-19 absence. He is averaging 24.5 points per game in his last 11 contests, shooting just 42.7% from the field. 

Tatum said he has discussed his minutes with head coach Brad Stevens as he looks to work his way back to 100%.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about,” Tatum said. “And it’s not like every game where I feel it the whole game. It's just certain stretches where breathing is a little out of whack, and I talk to the medical staff and coaching staff about it.”

The Celtics have struggled as of late, losing four of their last five games. 

They currently sit No. 4 in the Eastern Conference at 13–13 ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Nuggets.

