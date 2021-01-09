Jayson Tatum Set to Miss 10 to 14 Days Due to COVID-19 Protocol

SI.com
Jayson Tatum to Quarantine for 10-14 Days Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is expected to quarantine and miss 10 to 14 days due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This report comes just a day after the Celtics announced they would be without three front court players in their Friday matchup with the Wizards. Robert Williams tested positive for COVID-19, while Grant Williams and Tristan Thompson missed the game due to contact tracing, according to ESPN.

The short-handed Celtics (6-3) outlasted the Wizards, 116–107, behind Tatum's 32 points, but now they will be without their leading scorer for the next five to seven games.

Tatum is coming off his best year, when he averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 2020. He earned his first All Star appearance and All-NBA Third Team Selection.

The Celtics are set to play the Heat on Sunday in Boston at 7:00 p.m. EST.

