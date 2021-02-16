Three Spurs Games Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The next three Spurs games have been postponed in accordance with the NBA's health and safety protocols, the league confirmed on Tuesday. Four San Antonio players tested positive for COVID-19 following the Spurs' win over the Hornets on Sunday.

Charlotte's next two games will also be postponed following contact tracing, per the NBA.

The Spurs have been in quarantine in Charlotte since Sunday. They will miss Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, as well as games in New York on Feb. 20 and Indiana on Feb. 22. San Antonio will be eligible to return to the floor on Feb. 24 as they host the Thunder.

Charlotte will miss Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls as well as Friday's game against the Nuggets. LaMelo Ball and Co. can next play on Feb. 20 against the Warriors.

The upcoming postponements will mark the 30th game delayed due to COVID-19 during the 2020–21 season. The first half of the NBA schedule is slated to conclude on March 4.