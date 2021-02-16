Three Spurs Games Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Tests

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Three Spurs Games Postponed After Four Players Register Positive COVID-19 Tests

Author:
Publish date:
dejounte-murray-spurs

The next three Spurs games have been postponed in accordance with the NBA's health and safety protocols, the league confirmed on Tuesday. Four San Antonio players tested positive for COVID-19 following the Spurs' win over the Hornets on Sunday. 

Charlotte's next two games will also be postponed following contact tracing, per the NBA

The Spurs have been in quarantine in Charlotte since Sunday. They will miss Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, as well as games in New York on Feb. 20 and Indiana on Feb. 22. San Antonio will be eligible to return to the floor on Feb. 24 as they host the Thunder.

Charlotte will miss Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls as well as Friday's game against the Nuggets. LaMelo Ball and Co. can next play on Feb. 20 against the Warriors. 

The upcoming postponements will mark the 30th game delayed due to COVID-19 during the 2020–21 season. The first half of the NBA schedule is slated to conclude on March 4.

YOU MAY LIKE

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell dribbles
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Where Field Stands With One Month to Go

As competition grows on the bubble, who is rising or falling after the weekend?

jj-watt-houston-texas
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: J.J. Watt Seriously Considering Browns

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is reportedly seriously considering the Browns as one of his free agency options.

padres-power-rankings
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: All Eyes Are on the Padres

In the first installment of 2021 MLB Power Rankings, it's the Dodgers and Padres, then everyone else.

Jurgen-Klopp-Mohamed-Salah-Liverpool
Play
Soccer

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

RB Leipzig will face Liverpool at Puskás Aréna in Hungary in the Champions League round of 16.

Arizona Diamondbacks Daulton Varsho
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Arizona Diamondbacks Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for Arizona Diamondbacks hitters and pitchers

dejounte-murray-spurs
NBA

Three Spurs Games Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Hornets' next two games have also been postponed in accordance with the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Will the Knicks Make the Playoffs?

The Knicks are beginning to turn the corner. Can they keep it up?

USATSI_15505245
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Tuesday Betting Preview: Grab the Gators Plus the Points at Arkansas

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on matchups from the SEC and Big Ten Conference on his Tuesday college basketball betting card.