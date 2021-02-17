SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Are We Overlooking How Good the Bucks Are?
The Crossover: Are We Overlooking How Good the Bucks Are?

Bucks SVP Alex Lasry Announces U.S. Senate Run

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Bucks executive Alex Lasry announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate and vows to bring a fresh perspective and a new way of thinking to U.S. politics. 

Lasry, a Democrat, is eyeing the seat currently occupied by Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who is on the ballot in 2022. He is the second candidate in the Democratic field.

He is a son of Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry and serves as the team’s senior vice president of the team. Lasry, 33, plans to take a leave of absence from that position during the campaign.

In his announcement video, Lasry embraced his ties to the Bucks and pointed to his success in constructing Fiserv Forum, the arena in which the team plays.

“Through my work with the Milwaukee Bucks, I have shown that progressive values are good for business,” Lasry said. “Making sure that we are paying people family-sustaining wages, providing workers with good union jobs, and investing in projects that respect our communities and our environment should be the new model for business across our state. Putting workers at the forefront of everything we do is the only way to ensure that when we recover from this pandemic, no Wisconsinite gets left behind.”

A New York City native, Lasry previously worked for the Obama Administration and was instrumental in getting Milwaukee to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. 

YOU MAY LIKE

The Olympic rings on display
Olympics

Japan Starts COVID-19 Vaccinations With Eye on Olympics

Japan is now seeing an average of about one COVID-19 infection per 100,000 people.

USATSI_15399471
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Wednesday Betting Preview: Take the Points with Kansas State at Home

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on matchups from the SEC and Big 12 Conference on his Wednesday college basketball betting card.

Alex Lasry speaks
Play
NBA

Bucks SVP Alex Lasry Announces U.S. Senate Run

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announced on Wednesday that he is running for the U.S. Senate.

michael-porter-jr-nuggets-defense
Play
NBA

Michael Porter’s Defense Is Holding Him Back

Porter Jr. has tremendous upside and is one of the Nuggets’ most important players, but his struggles on the defensive end is glaring.

Colorado Rockies Trevor Story
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Colorado Rockies Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for Colorado Rockies hitters and pitchers

Mets hat sitting on top of glove
MLB

Mets Fire Coach Years After Sexual Harassment Accounts

Three women described sexual harassment by Mets coach Ryan Ellis in 2018, but he was not fired by the organization until 2021.

Pique-Griezmann-Barcelona
Play
Soccer

Piqué Snaps at Griezmann in Emblematic Moment for Barcelona

Barcelona has been on edge all season, and an empty Camp Nou allowed all to hear one heated exchange during a 4-1 loss to PSG.

USATSI_15543733
Play
Fantasy

2021 Genesis Invitational - DFS Plays, Bets, and Fades

The SI Golf Fantasy team of Ben Heisler and Mark Farris break down their favorite DFS tiers, bets, and a fade for the PGA’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.