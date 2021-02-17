Bucks SVP Alex Lasry Announces U.S. Senate Run

Bucks executive Alex Lasry announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate and vows to bring “a fresh perspective and a new way of thinking” to U.S. politics.

Lasry, a Democrat, is eyeing the seat currently occupied by Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who is on the ballot in 2022. He is the second candidate in the Democratic field.

He is a son of Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry and serves as the team’s senior vice president of the team. Lasry, 33, plans to take a leave of absence from that position during the campaign.

In his announcement video, Lasry embraced his ties to the Bucks and pointed to his success in constructing Fiserv Forum, the arena in which the team plays.

“Through my work with the Milwaukee Bucks, I have shown that progressive values are good for business,” Lasry said. “Making sure that we are paying people family-sustaining wages, providing workers with good union jobs, and investing in projects that respect our communities and our environment should be the new model for business across our state. Putting workers at the forefront of everything we do is the only way to ensure that when we recover from this pandemic, no Wisconsinite gets left behind.”

A New York City native, Lasry previously worked for the Obama Administration and was instrumental in getting Milwaukee to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention.