Murray First in NBA History to Score 50 With No Free Throws

Jamal Murray carried the Nuggets past the Cavaliers, 120-103, on Friday thanks to his third 50-point game (including the playoffs), the most by a Nuggets player in franchise history.

The guard went 21-for-25 in the field (84%) and tallied eight three-pointers to surpass 50 points for the first time during the regular season after doing so twice in last year's playoff series against the Utah Jazz.

The only other player in NBA history to score 50+ points on 84% shooting from the field is Wilt Chamberlain. Murray is also the first player in NBA history to drop 50 points without tallying a single free throw, according to Elias Sports.

Murray joins Bradley Beal as the only players with 20 points in the paint and 20 points from three-point range during a single game this season. Beal scored 60 points on Jan. 6 when the Wizards lost to the 76ers, 141-136.

Murray wasn't the only Nuggets player to have a standout night. Nikola Jokic celebrated his 26th birthday by tallying his seventh triple-double (16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) of the season.