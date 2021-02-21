Steph Curry Leaves Court Before Tip Due to Illness

Stephen Curry left the court before tip-off against the Hornets on Saturday night because he was "not feeling well," the Warriors announced.

It was a strange scene just before the Warriors (16-14) were set to take on the Hornets (13-15) in North Carolina. Curry was fully dressed in uniform and set to play in the game when he can be seen walking off the court to the locker room with a member of the Warriors staff.

Curry is averaging 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists in his 30 games played this season. The North Carolina native was also just named a Western Conference starter in this year's All-Star Game.

No additional details regarding Curry's illness have been disclosed.