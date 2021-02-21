SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Was Draymond Green Right About the League's "Double Standard"?
The Crossover: Was Draymond Green Right About the League's "Double Standard"?

Stephen Curry Leaves Court Before Tip-Off vs. Hornets Due to Illness

Author:
Publish date:

Stephen Curry left the court before tip-off against the Hornets on Saturday night because he was "not feeling well," the Warriors announced

It was a strange scene just before the Warriors (16-14) were set to take on the Hornets (13-15) in North Carolina. Curry was fully dressed in uniform and set to play in the game when he can be seen walking off the court to the locker room with a member of the Warriors staff. 

Curry is averaging 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists in his 30 games played this season. The North Carolina native was also just named a Western Conference starter in this year's All-Star Game. 

No additional details regarding Curry's illness have been disclosed.

YOU MAY LIKE

Deion Sanders at Jackson State practice
Play
College Football

The Coach Prime Era Begins at Jackson State

In five months, Deion Sanders has done everything from recruiting players to embracing the city of Jackson.

Stephen Curry on the court of an NBA game
Play
NBA

Steph Curry Leaves Court Before Tip Due to Illness

Curry was suited up for the game against the Hornets but left the court right before tip-off

Demarcus Cousins with the Rockets
Play
NBA

Report: Rockets to Part Ways With DeMarcus Cousins Soon

The Rockets are looking to get smaller and younger in the frontcourt, according to the report.

Ottman Azaitar 2
MMA

Azaitar Cut From UFC 257, Violates COVID-19 Protocols

Ottman Azaitar was cut the day before UFC 257 for bringing unauthorized guest on Fight Island.

Ottman Azaitar
Play
MMA

Azaitar Gets Second Shot After COVID-19 Rules Violation

The UFC decided not to release Ottman Azaitar despite breaking COVID-19 protocols while on Fight Island.

Aug 20, 2017; West Des Moines, IA, USA; USA golfer Michelle Wie tees off on the first hole in the final round of The Solheim Cup international golf tournament at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
Golf

Michelle Wie West Responds to Giuliani's Objectifying Comments

Michelle Wie West took to Twitter to express outrage over the former New York City mayor Rudy Guiliani's objectifying comments.

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) attempts to evade the tackle of Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Panthers Clearing Cap Space, Want to Push for Watson

David Tepper and the Panthers aggressively cleared cap space, dropping to roughly $28.5 million below in 24 hours.

Creighton basketball players
Play
Extra Mustard

Who Has the Weirdest NCAA Tournament Résumé?

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Looking at some strange NCAA tournament résumés, dissecting Jerry Jones's vampiric nature and more.