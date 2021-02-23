Pau Gasol Signs With EuroLeague's FC Barcelona

Two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol announced on Tuesday that he is returning to the court after signing a contract with FC Barcelona in the EuroLeague.

Gasol, 40, has not logged a full season since 2017-18. He played 30 games with the Spurs and Bucks in 2018-19 before undergoing foot surgery to repair stress fractures in his left foot.

"I'm very happy to announce that I'm coming home and that I'll soon join the ranks of Barça's basketball team," Gasol wrote on Twitter. "I want to put my skills and experience at the disposal of the club at a key point in the season, while at the same time making progress in my physical condition."

Gasol told ESPN's Zach Lowe in December that he discussed training camp contracts with teams before the 2020–21 NBA season. No deal came to fruition, sending Gasol abroad to continue his basketball career.

The Spanish center was among the most accomplished big men of his era during an 18-year NBA career. Gasol tallied six All-Star appearances and four All-NBA selections, winning Rookie of the Year in 2002. Gasol won the Finals with the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010.

FC Barcelona sits second in Liga ACB at 18–3. The club trails only Real Madrid in the league standings entering Tuesday night.