NBA All-Star Reserves Set, Booker and Young Snubbed

The Crossover: Which Deserving Player Will Be Snubbed From the All-Star Game?
NBA All-Star Reserves Announced, Zach LaVine and Zion Williamson to Make First Appearance

The 2021 NBA All-Star reserves have been announced and the teams are set for the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta. 

For the Western Conference, Chris Paul, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis will come off the bench. 

James Harden, Julius Randle Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Zach LaVine, Ben Simmons and Nikola Vucevic make the Eastern Conference squad. 

This will be the first All-Star Game appearance for Williamson, Randle, Brown and LaVine. Some notable names were left off the roster as well. 

Notable snubs include Trae Young and Devin Booker. Young is averaging 26.9 points and 9.5 assists a game while Booker is putting up 24.7 points per contest. 

Davis, who suffered a calf strain and aggravated the Achilles tendinosis in his right leg, will be out for four weeks. There will be an open spot for the western conference's team should the eight-time All Star miss the game.

