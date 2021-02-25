Westbrook to Launch Middle School, High School in L.A.

SI.com
Russell Westbrook to Launch a Middle School and High School in Los Angeles

Russell Westbrook registered a notable assist off the floor on Wednesday as he announced his plan to launch the "Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy" in Los Angeles. 

Westbrook announced the formation of a new middle school and high school in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday night. Washington's point guard will partner with the LA Promise Fund as he looks to "cultivate tomorrow's scholars, athletes and activists."

"I am excited to announce my @WhyNotFdn is partnering with @LAPromiseFund to launch the 'Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy,'" Westbrook wrote on Twitter. "Creating and supporting educational opportunities for underserved youth has always been my passion and now it is coming to life. ...This is just the beginning."

"I've realized through the work with my [Why Not? Foundation] how often schools in underserved communities lack the resources and funding needed to support their students," Westbrook told PEOPLE.

"I not only want to inspire and empower these students but I want to help provide the essential and necessary resources to set them up for success beyond the classroom."

Westbrook will sit on the school's board of directors. The location and opening date of the Why Not? Academy has yet to be announced. 

The former MVP is following in the footsteps of another future Hall-of-Famer by starting the Why Not? Academy. LeBron James opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, in 2018, launching the school in partnership with Akron Public Schools. 

Westbrook is in his 13th NBA season. He is a nine-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion.

