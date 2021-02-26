Jeremy Lin Speaks Out Against Racism Towards Asian Americans, Says He Was Called 'Coronavirus' on Court

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA player and Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin condemned racism that he and other Asian Americans are facing, writing on social media that his generation is "tired" of dealing with prejudice and bigotry.

In a Facebook post, the nine-year NBA veteran detailed how Asian American experience racism.

"Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans. We are tired of being told that we don't experience racism, we are tired of being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble," Lin wrote. "We are tired of Asian American kids growing up and being asked where they're REALLY from, of having our eyes mocked, of being objectified as exotic or being told we're inherently unattractive. We are tired of the stereotypes in Hollywood affecting our psyche and limiting who we think we can be. We are tired of being invisible, of being mistaken for our colleague or told our struggles aren't as real.

"I want better for my elders who worked so hard and sacrificed so much to make a life for themselves here. I want better for my niece and nephew and future kids. I want better for the next generation of Asian American athletes than to have to work so hard to just be "deceptively athletic."

He continued, saying that, "Being an Asian American doesn't mean we don't experience poverty and racism. Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called "coronavirus" on the court. Being a man of faith doesn't mean I don't fight for justice, for myself and for others.

"So here we are again, sharing how we feel. Is anyone listening?"

According to the Associated Press, bigotry towards Asian Americans has grown during the COVID-19 global pandemic, including an increase in hate crimes.

Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition of Asian American advocacy groups, issued a report in August indicating it received more 2,500 reports of racism and discrimination towards Asian Americans nationwide since the group formed in March.

Out of the incidents that Stop AAPI Hate categorized, 70.6% involved verbal harassment/name calling.

The coalition gathered data from 47 states, and found that 46% of the incidents occurred in California and 14% in New York. According to NYPD Deputy Inspector Stewart Loo, the department's hate crime task force recorded 28 anti-Asian attacks last year ,while there were only two incidents in 2019. As of February 23, Loo said police have logged two anti-Asian assaults.

Just days ago, in an appearance on NBC Sports Bay Area's “Race in America: A Candid Conversation," Lin called for unity after violence against Asian Americans.

“I’ve always said that in the long run, it can’t only be Asians caring about Asian issues, or African Americans caring about African American issues,” Lin said. “If, as minorities, we want the majority to understand what it’s like to live a minority experience, and to sympathize and change, we as minorities also have to collaborate, unify and use our voices and stand up for each other. There has to be solidarity on that front.”