Report: Simons and Stanley to Compete in Dunk Contest

It looks like the slate if contestants for this year's NBA Slam Dunk Contest is almost complete now that shooting guards Anfernee Simons and Cassius Stanley are expected to participate in the competition, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Friday, it was reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania that Knicks forward Obi Toppin would be participating in the dunk contest as well. If this dunk contest is like those before it, then there should be room for one final contestant.

The dunk contest will be held directly before the All-Star Game that is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EST on March 7 on TNT.

Simons, a 6'3" second-year player with the Trail Blazers, is averaging 8.5 points a game and shooting 41% from three-point range. Stanley is a 6'5" wing with the Pacers but only averages four minutes of playing time per night.

Toppin is a rookie with New York but has been ripping down rims since his days with Dayton.