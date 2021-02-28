Report: KD to Remain All-Star Game Captain

SI.com
The Crossover: Biggest All-Star Roster Surprises
Report: Durant to Remain All-Star Game Captain Despite Not Playing

Kevin Durant will still be an All-Star Game captain even though he won't be appearing in the game itself, according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

It is unclear if Durant will be in attendance at next Sunday's exhibition in Atlanta.

On Friday, the NBA announced that Durant would not play in the NBA All-Star Game because of a left hamstring strain, which has caused him to miss the last seven games. This season, the 11-time All-Star is averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 19 appearances.

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis was named Durant's injury replacement, while Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will replace Durant in the starter pool for the All-Star draft.

Lakers forward LeBron James will captain the opposing All-Star Game team.

The NBA All-Star Draft will air on TNT on Thursday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET, with the game set to take place next Sunday night on TNT.

