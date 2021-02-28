Vanessa Bryant Wants Names of Deputies Made Public

SI.com
Vanessa Bryant Wants Names of Deputies Who Took Photos of Kobe Helicopter Crash Made Public

Vanessa Bryant wants the names of the Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who she alleges took unauthorized photos of the 2020 helicopter crash site that killed her husband, Kobe, her daughter, Gianna, and seven others in in 2020 made public, according to the Los Angeles Times

County lawyers are fighting Bryant on this issue because they believe having the sheriff's names made public will leave them as unprotected targets from hackers. Bryant's lawsuit is seeking damages for negligence and invasion of privacy for the alleged photos of the victims of the crash. 

The Sheriff's Department internal affairs report found that one sheriff took 25 to 100 photos of the crash site and sent them to multiple other deputies who shared them with others. The lawsuit also alleges that a deputy trainee who was guarding the crash site received pictures of Bryant's remains and sent them to civilians, including his niece. 

He was also seen at a local bar showing the pictures to a woman and bartender. One photo was of a girl's body and another was of the late basketball star, according to the complaint.

Bryant posted on Instagram after the Los Angeles Times report was published. 

"These specific deputies need to be held accountable for their actions just like everyone else," Bryant said in the post.

