Devin Booker Ejected vs. Lakers After Bounce Pass to Ref

Tuesday's Western Conference battle between the Suns and Lakers was soon overshadowed by Devin Booker's ejection after two seemingly harmless technicals.

With 7:10 left in the third, Deandre Ayton was called for fouling LeBron James. Booker decided to take up for his teammate, saying something that the official apparently didn't appreciate. That marked his first technical.

The 24-year-old threw a bounce pass to another referee with slightly more power than usual. A third official stepped in, handed Booker his second technical, sending him to the locker room early.

Prior to his exit, Booker was on a hot streak, totaling 17 points with six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Just hours before, the NBA announced its participants for the Three-Point Contest in Atlanta, Ga. this Sunday, which includes Booker.

Twitter erupted with outrage on Booker's behalf, prompting debate about whether it was the worst or the weakest call.