SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Suns' Devin Booker Ejected vs. Lakers After Bounce Pass to Ref

Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday's Western Conference battle between the Suns and Lakers was soon overshadowed by Devin Booker's ejection after two seemingly harmless technicals.

With 7:10 left in the third, Deandre Ayton was called for fouling LeBron James. Booker decided to take up for his teammate, saying something that the official apparently didn't appreciate. That marked his first technical. 

The 24-year-old threw a bounce pass to another referee with slightly more power than usual. A third official stepped in, handed Booker his second technical, sending him to the locker room early. 

Prior to his exit, Booker was on a hot streak, totaling 17 points with six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Just hours before, the NBA announced its participants for the Three-Point Contest in Atlanta, Ga. this Sunday, which includes Booker. 

Twitter erupted with outrage on Booker's behalf, prompting debate about whether it was the worst or the weakest call. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) moves in for a basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) forward Markieff Morris (88) and forward LeBron James (23) during the first half at Staples Center.
NBA

Devin Booker Ejected vs. Lakers After Bounce Pass to Ref

Devin Booker was ejected after receiving two technical fouls in Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers.

Zion Young
Play
College Basketball

Wild Finishes Highlight Horizon League Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the Horizon League basketball tournament had no shortage of madness.

Feb 24, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Open Floor's NBA All-Star Mock Draft | The Open Floor Podcast: SI's NBA Show

It's the NBA All-Satar Weekend and The Open Floor Pod is picking sides

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waits with teammates to walk onto the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

J.J. Watt Chooses the Cardinals, a QB's Playbook for Leaving Town, Forecasting Franchise Tags | The Weak-Side Podcast

Big shuffle in the NFL, Conor and Jenny have you covered

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) makes a catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Aab6938
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Free Agency Primer on Everyone but the Quarterbacks | NFL Deep Dive

Free agency is heating up, are any WR's safe anymore?

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell dunks the basketball
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Lagging Lakers, The Jazz Machine, All-Star Snubs | Open Floor: SI's NBA Show

The Jazz are on fire, LeBron is looking tired without AD and All-Star picks are in.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz traded to Colts
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Wentz Wins the Wentz Trade, the Urgency to Get a QB Now | MMQB NFL Podcast

Wentz to the Colts, the QB market is thinning out, Deshaun Watson's demands and much more.

Jan 6, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) go for a rebound against New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Great NBA All-Star Roster Debates | Open Floor: SI's NBA Show

All-Star weekend is coming. So who's going?