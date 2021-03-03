NBA Unveils NBA All-Star Weekend Participants

SI.com
Nikola Jokic: Would You Start Your NBA Franchise With the Joker?
Luka Dončić, Chris Paul Among 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend Participants

Author:
Publish date:

The NBA announced its participants for the Three-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest and Skills Challenge for All-Star Weekend on Sunday, March 7 in Atlanta.

The Three-Point Contest—a two-round, timed shooting competition—will feature Devin Booker (Suns), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Steph Curry (Warriors), Zach LaVine (Bulls) and Donovan Mitchell (Jazz). 

The competition will be held prior to the All-Star Game. It also marks the first time each participant is an NBA All-Star.

The Slam Dunk Contest, will take place during halftime of the NBA All-Star Game and feature Cassius Stanley (Pacers), Obi Toppin (Knicks) and Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers). 

Simons is averaging 8.2 points and shooting a career-high 40.7 percent from three-point range in his third NBA season. Stanley, who is on a two-way contract, recorded a maximum vertical leap of 44 inches in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine, tied for the third-highest mark since 2000.

At Dayton, Toppin led the nation in dunks and was named the consensus National Player of the Year.

The Skills Challenge—a six-player competition—includes Chris Paul (Suns), Luka Dončić (Mavericks), Julius Randle (Knicks), Domantas Sabonis (Pacers), Nikola Vučević (Magic) and Robert Covington (Trail Blazers). This event will be held before the All-Star Game as well.

Dončić, Sabonis (the 2020 runner-up) and Vučević enter this year's challenge as second-tine participants. Paul will make his fifth appearance in the contest while Randle and Covington will make their event debuts.

