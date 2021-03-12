Caris LeVert Set to Make Pacers Debut After Kidney Surgery

SI.com
Caris LeVert to Make Pacers Debut After Kidney Surgery

Pacers guard Caris Levert is set to make his first appearance for Indiana against the Suns on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

LeVert was dealt to the Pacers from Brooklyn as a part of the four-team trade that included James Harden. However, the fifth-year guard missed the last two months after a post-trade physical evaluation revealed a mass on his kidney.

He underwent surgery to remove the mass in late January. LeVert had been ramping up his rehabilitation in recent days.

"Caris LeVert played in practice today. He's getting closer and closer, it won't be too much longer," coach Nate Bjorkgren said Thursday. 

Before the blockbuster trade sent him to Indianapolis, LeVert was averaging 18.5 points and a career-high 6.0 assists per game in Brooklyn. He will join fifth-year guard Malcolm Brogdon (21.2 points per game) in the Indiana backcourt with the Pacers sitting in 10th in the crowded middle of the Eastern Conference.

