Anthony Davis Expected to Miss Lakers' Next Eight Games

The Los Angeles Lakers will have to wait a little bit longer than expected to have star forward Anthony Davis back on the court.

According to the team's original timeline, Davis was expected to return this week after missing the last month due to Achilles tendinosis and a calf strain sustained Feb. 14 against the Denver Nuggets. But the Lakers released a statement on Friday confirming that Davis will be reassessed by team doctors in two weeks as he begins the next phase of his recovery.

"We anticipated it's going to be a little bit of a build-up once we got back [from the all-star break]," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said in his post-game news conference following Friday's 105–100 win over the Indiana Pacers. "We'll be patient. We'll continue to compete and win games. And we'll all be very excited when we finally get [Davis] back."

The additional two-week layoff means that Davis will miss the Lakers' next eight games, including marquee matchups with the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers are currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and have gone 4-7 in the last month without Davis. The eight-time NBA All-Star is averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds this season.

With Davis injured and center Marc Gasol ruled out because of the league's health and safety protocol, the Lakers signed center Damian Jones to another 10-day contract this week.