The Crossover: Which Contender is Most in Need of a Trade?
NBA Rumors: LaMarcus Aldridge 'More Likely' to Be Bought Out Than Traded

With the NBA's March 25 trade deadline rapidly approaching, teams still have plenty of moves to make before reaching the playoffs. 

Numerous rumors have swirled over LaMarcus Aldridge's departure from the Spurs, questioning whether it will come via a buyout or trade. The veteran center is earning $24 million in the final year of his contract, and his defense and rebounding have slipped significantly compared to his early career. In 21 games, he is averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game—both his lowest since his rookie season. Last week, Aldridge, 35, and San Antonio mutually agreed to part ways.

The Celtics and the Heat reportedly have shown an interest in acquiring Aldridge. However, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reports Boston isn't looking for a deal and Miami is "unlikely to put together the package of players needed to make [a deal] work."

Without any trade partners on the horizon for the Spurs, league sources told Mannix that they see "it as more likely that Aldridge is bought out after the deadline."

  • Will Boston use its trade exception? The Celtics have been focused on Kings forward Harrison Barnes in recent weeks. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
  • The Magic have made Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier available, as is All-Star center Nikola Vucevic. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
  • Orlando has been looking for point guard help, kicking the tires on Minnesota guard Ricky Rubio recently. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
  • Celtics guard Kemba Walker remains a favorite of Magic coach Steve Clifford, but it's unlikely Boston, without much depth behind Walker, will part with him at this point. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
  • There is strong interest in the Raptors' Kyle Lowry, but his salary ($30 million) makes him difficult to trade. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
  • The Clippers continue to have a strong internal interest in point guard Terry Rozier, who is having a breakout season in Charlotte. Ricky Rubio and Oklahoma City's George Hill are in play, too. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
  • Houston's P.J. Tucker, whose numbers have dipped precipitously this season, is expected to be traded, with rival executives pointing to Miami as the favorite. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
  • The Knicks have interest in Andre Drummond should he be bought out after the trade deadline. Coach Tom Thibodeau has urged the front office to be active. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
  • The Heat have expressed interest in acquiring Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry via trade (Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)
  • The Magic would likely require a starting-level player and multiple first-round picks as a baseline for any Nikola Vucevic trade (Jake Fischer, Bleacher Report)
  • The Celtics are also believed to have interest in Hawks forward John Collins (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

