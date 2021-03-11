SI.com
Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge to Mutually Part Ways

The Spurs and center LaMarcus Aldridge have mutually agreed to part ways, coach Gregg Popovich told reporters on Wednesday. The two sides are currently working on a resolution, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Aldridge, 35, is in the final year of his contract with the Spurs and is due $24 million this season. In 21 games, he's averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game—both his lowest since his rookie season.

A seven-time All-Star, Aldridge signed with San Antonio as a free agent ahead of the 2015-16 season. He averaged 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game through his first five years with the team, but has seen his role diminished this year. Aldridge has averaged 25.9 minutes per game—his lowest with the Spurs—and has only topped 30 minutes once in his last 12 games.

The Spurs will explore trade options for Aldridge between now and the trade deadline on March 25. If no deal can be reached, the team will move onto a buyout, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

