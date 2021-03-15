Report: Hoosiers Fire Archie Miller After 12–15 Season

Indiana has parted ways with Archie Miller, the school announced Monday.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium first reported the news.

Miller completed his fourth season on the job in Bloomington with a loss to Rutgers last Thursday in the Big Ten tournament. It capped a 12–15 season for the Hoosiers, which was the worst for the program since the 2010-11 season.

"Indiana Basketball has a long, rich history of success that dates back generations. Our five national championships and 22 Big Ten titles make us one of the most accomplished programs in college basketball history," athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement. "I have high expectations for our program, and we have not competed at a level within the conference or nationally that I believe we should."



Miller went 67–58 in his four years at IU, including a 32–44 mark in Big Ten games. The Hoosiers failed to reach the NCAA tournament his four seasons at the helm. The Hoosiers were likely set to receive an at-large bid in the 2019–20 season before the pandemic shut down the tournament.

Indiana will owe Miller an approximate $10.35 million buyout, according to the Indianapolis Star.

After a 12–9 start to the season, the Hoosiers were in a strong position entering mid-February to reach the NCAA tournament. However, IU closed the season with six consecutive losses and scored below 60 points in the final four games of the season.

The Hoosiers also never beat in-state rival Purdue during Miller’s tenure in Bloomington and lost all seven meetings against the Boilermakers.

Miller was originally hired at Indiana to replace Tom Crean, who was fired after nine seasons in charge of the Hoosiers. Miller came to Bloomington after a successful run at Dayton that included five 20-win seasons, four NCAA tournament bids and a run to the Elite Eight in 2014.

