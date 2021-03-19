LeBron: 'I Should Have More Than Four' MVP Awards

LeBron James on His NBA MVP Awards: 'I Should Have More Than Four'

LeBron James and the Lakers are gearing up for another NBA MVP campaign for the superstar.

James made a great case for the 2020–21 honor on Thursday night by putting up 37 points for his third-highest-scoring game of the season. Thursday's 116–105 win over the Hornets gave Los Angeles its fourth win since the All-Star Game break, as James continues to lead the team's defense with Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol out.

After their win, the MVP award was a popular conversation topic in the Lakers' postgame interviews.

"I should have more than four, I believe," James said. "But I don't and I don't sit around thinking about it or crying about it or whatever the case may be.

"I bet a lot of the greatest that played this game feel like they should've had more as well if you ask any one of those guys."

James, 36, is tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the third most MVP awards all time, sitting behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six), Michael Jordan (five) and Bill Russell (five) on the list.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma thinks James should be at the top of the award list.

"The NBA MVP is a very political award," Kuzma said, per ESPN. "Bron should have been the MVP at least eight, nine, 10 times. Everybody knows that."

James last won the award after the 2012–13 season, his third year playing with the Heat. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the forward should have been named MVP again since then.

"It's a mistake on the voters' part to go season after season without voting the best player in the league MVP," Vogel said. "You know what I mean? That's the simplest way to put it. There's been other players that have been deserving, but he's been the best player in the league for as long as I can remember. Maybe since his second, third year in the league. It's just one of those things that's unfortunate. It's not right. And he should get it this year. He's doing it every night and no one is as deserving."