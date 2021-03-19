LeBron: 'I Should Have More Than Four' MVP Awards

SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The Crossover Makes Their Picks for the Biggest Names They Want to See Traded
The Crossover Makes Their Picks for the Biggest Names They Want to See Traded

LeBron James on His NBA MVP Awards: 'I Should Have More Than Four'

Author:
Publish date:

LeBron James and the Lakers are gearing up for another NBA MVP campaign for the superstar.

James made a great case for the 2020–21 honor on Thursday night by putting up 37 points for his third-highest-scoring game of the season. Thursday's 116–105 win over the Hornets gave Los Angeles its fourth win since the All-Star Game break, as James continues to lead the team's defense with Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol out.

After their win, the MVP award was a popular conversation topic in the Lakers' postgame interviews.

"I should have more than four, I believe," James said. "But I don't and I don't sit around thinking about it or crying about it or whatever the case may be.

"I bet a lot of the greatest that played this game feel like they should've had more as well if you ask any one of those guys."

James, 36, is tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the third most MVP awards all time, sitting behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six), Michael Jordan (five) and Bill Russell (five) on the list.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma thinks James should be at the top of the award list.

"The NBA MVP is a very political award," Kuzma said, per ESPN. "Bron should have been the MVP at least eight, nine, 10 times. Everybody knows that."

James last won the award after the 2012–13 season, his third year playing with the Heat. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the forward should have been named MVP again since then.

"It's a mistake on the voters' part to go season after season without voting the best player in the league MVP," Vogel said. "You know what I mean? That's the simplest way to put it. There's been other players that have been deserving, but he's been the best player in the league for as long as I can remember. Maybe since his second, third year in the league. It's just one of those things that's unfortunate. It's not right. And he should get it this year. He's doing it every night and no one is as deserving."

YOU MAY LIKE

Roman Reigns punches Daniel Bryan at Elimination Chambers
Play
Wrestling

WWE Network’s Move to Peacock a Mixed Bag for Wrestling Fans

There is a lot to like about the WWE Network’s move to Peacock, but plenty of hiccups too.

March Madness logo at mid-court during the 2019 NCAA Tournament
Play
College Basketball

What Channel is truTV?

If you're confused about where to find March Madness games on truTV, don't worry. We've got you covered.

The Champions League quarterfinal field
Play
Soccer

The Road to the Champions League Final Is Paved With Intrigue

The path to the final in Istanbul will be thrilling, with the four matchups and potential semifinals set and yielding some entertaining possibilities.

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

BYU basketball players rescue teammate from elevator
Play
Extra Mustard

BYU Players Rescue Teammate From Stalled Elevator

Guard Jesse Wade’s teammates came to the rescue after he got stuck in an elevator.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passes the ball in the NBA Finals
Play
NBA

LeBron: 'I Should Have More Than Four' MVP Awards

James made a great case for this season's MVP award by scoring 37 points in the Lakers' 116–105 win over the Hornets on Thursday.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts against Dustin Poirier during UFC 242
MMA

Khabib's Officially Retired, Says UFC's Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in October 2020, but White held out hope that the fighter would return.