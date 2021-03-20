LeBron James Leaves Game After Right Ankle Injury

SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

LeBron James Suffers Right Ankle Injury, Leaves Game vs. Hawks

Author:
Publish date:

LeBron James left the court and will not return after sustaining a right ankle injury during the second quarter of the Lakers' game Saturday against the Hawks.

James was on the left wing when Hawks forward Solomon Hill went for a loose ball and inadvertently made contact with James's right leg. James immediately went to the ground grabbing his right leg in pain after the awkward contortion.

It was a strange scene, though. After the injury, James went back to the Lakers bench, tied his shoes and returned to the court where he immediately hit a corner three-pointer. But he proceeded to return to the locker room directly after scoring under his own power, and tossed a chair in frustration, according to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike and ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis and the team's director of sports performance followed James to the locker room, per Woike.

YOU MAY LIKE

benzema-
Play
Soccer

Benzema Scores Twice, Zidane Baffled by France Omission

Karim Benzema led Real Madrid to another win, leading manager Zinedine Zidane to question Benzema's omission from the French national team.

March Madness logo at mid-court during the 2019 NCAA Tournament
Play
College Basketball

Who Was the Last Undefeated College Men's Basketball Team?

Gonzaga is attempting to do something we haven't seen in men's college hoops in over four decades.

49ers OT Trent Williams moves to deliver a block
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Trent Williams, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Shaquill Griffin, Hunter Henry, Joe Thuney, Matt Judon and more.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Golladay Lands With Giants

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

LeBron James after injuring his right leg.
NBA

LeBron James Leaves Game After Right Ankle Injury

LeBron James suffered a right ankle injury during the second quarter of the Lakers' game Saturday against the Hawks.

Eastern Washington
Play
College Basketball

Groves Brothers Steal Show in EWU's Loss to Kansas

The two brothers combined for 58 of the Eagles' 84 points, but it wasn't just their stat lines that caught people's attention.

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Kenny Golladay, Giants Agree to Four-Year, $72M Deal

Kenny Golladay is set to make $18 million annually on average—the highest for a wide receiver this year in free agency.

March Madness logo
Play
College Basketball

2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 2 Schedule, Recaps

The men's first round continues Saturday; follow along as SI keeps you updated as the Round of 32 gets set.