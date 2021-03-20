LeBron James Leaves Game After Right Ankle Injury

LeBron James left the court and will not return after sustaining a right ankle injury during the second quarter of the Lakers' game Saturday against the Hawks.

James was on the left wing when Hawks forward Solomon Hill went for a loose ball and inadvertently made contact with James's right leg. James immediately went to the ground grabbing his right leg in pain after the awkward contortion.

It was a strange scene, though. After the injury, James went back to the Lakers bench, tied his shoes and returned to the court where he immediately hit a corner three-pointer. But he proceeded to return to the locker room directly after scoring under his own power, and tossed a chair in frustration, according to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike and ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis and the team's director of sports performance followed James to the locker room, per Woike.