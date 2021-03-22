NBA World Reacts to Death of Elgin Baylor

SI.com
Magic Johnson, Lakers Pay Tribute to Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor: 'A True Class Act and Great Man'

Lakers legend Elgin Baylor died Monday at the age of 86, the team announced. 

Baylor, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977, died of natural causes. 

Baylor was drafted by the Lakers in 1958 and played 14 seasons with the franchise. He was an 11-time All-Star and was selected to the All-NBA first-team ten times. His No. 22 jersey was retired by the Lakers in 1983 and a statue depicting Baylor was unveiled outside Staples Center in 2018.

Following news of Baylor's death, various members of the NBA community—both past and present—paid tribute to the Lakers star. 

